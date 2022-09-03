India, Pak set for another showdown today

KL Rahul has been completely out of sorts since his return after a lengthy injury layoff. He got out for a first-ball duck against Pakistan and in the match against Hong Kong, he was struggling to time the ball, resulting in a painstaking 36 off 39 balls. India would also want for captain Rohit Sharma to get a big score after indifferent outings in two matches, which deviated from the side’s ultra-attacking batting approach.

In the bowling attack, there will be question marks over Avesh Khan’s inconsistency. Against Pakistan, he had figures of 1/19 in his two overs. But against Hong Kong, he was erratic while conceding 53 runs in his four overs.

Moreover, with no Ravindra Jadeja for the remainder of the tournament, whose promotion to number four against Pakistan worked well, India has a select query to address. They need to see whether they will still retain Rishabh Pant in the playing eleven for his left-handedness or get either of Deepak Hooda or Axar Patel, a like-for-like replacement of Jadeja, in the playing eleven.

Pakistan, on the other side, cruised into the Super Four stage with a 155-run thrashing of Hong Kong. Their pacers and spinners got wickets while Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman got fifties before Khushdil Shah applied to finish touches. But their concerns still remain about the top-order.

There’s no doubt about Rizwan, Zaman and captain Babar Azam achieving a major chunk of success while chasing. But batting first is not their strongest suit, especially when the top three use a lot of deliveries, which leaves little time for someone like a Khushdil, Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Ali to apply the finishing touches.

Asia Cup 2022 is now at a stage where no team is lightweight or can be underestimated. One loss and chances of getting into the finale on September 11 will be in trouble. India and Pakistan are well aware that even one false move in Super Four can jeopardise their well-laid plans for the finale.

As the tournament moves into the last four phase, excitement levels will be at a high when India and Pakistan take the field on Sunday. One would hope that this time as well, the hype matches the on-field action, once again, like it happened seven days ago.