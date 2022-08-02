India to face Pakistan on Aug 28 in Asia Cup

Dubai: India will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 here on August 28, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah announced on Tuesday.

The squad that India will choose for the Asia Cup will effectively be the core group that will compete in the T20 World Cup in Australia unless there are injury-related pull-outs.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who also heads the continental body released the fixture of the tournament, which has been shifted out of Sri Lanka due to the prevailing political and economic crisis in the island nation.

“The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September. The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup,” Shah tweeted while releasing the fixture.