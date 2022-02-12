India’s lone athlete Arif Khan set for historic ski run

Srinagar: After participation in more than 130 International races and four World Championships, India’s lone athlete in Winter Olympics 2022, Arif Khan is all set to realise his long-cherished dream of participating in the Olympics when he will step in for his first race in Beijing on Sunday.

Arif Khan would be participating in his first event of Winter Olympics 2022 on Sunday by racing in the Giant Slalom event. It will be the fulfillment of a long-cherished dream for the Kashmir-based skier who has been racing since 12 years of age for one ultimate goal of reaching the Olympics.