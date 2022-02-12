India’s lone athlete Arif Khan set for historic ski run

Srinagar: After participation in more than 130 International races and four World Championships, India’s lone athlete in Winter Olympics 2022, Arif Khan is all set to realise his long-cherished dream of participating in the Olympics when he will step in for his first race in Beijing on Sunday.
Arif Khan would be participating in his first event of Winter Olympics 2022 on Sunday by racing in the Giant Slalom event. It will be the fulfillment of a long-cherished dream for the Kashmir-based skier who has been racing since 12 years of age for one ultimate goal of reaching the Olympics.
Not only is Arif the only one from India to have qualified for the Winter Olympics this time but he is only one till date to have qualified in two events from India for the Winter Olympics.
His second event would be on Febuary 16 in the Slalom category.
Over the years Arif Khan has participated in more than 130 International Ski Federation (FIS) races across the globe and also four World Championships.
In the last World Championship 2021 edition in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, Arif finished 45th in the men’s giant slalom.
Arif had qualified for the Winter Olympics 2022 by finishing in the top-11 in four slalom races at an indoor Entry League FIS event in Dubai. A month later, he made the cut for the men’s giant slalom during a FIS event in Kolasin, Montenegro.
Arif is hoping to finish in the top-30 and considers that a big achievement.
“I have been training over a couple of years seriously and my expectation is to be in the world’s top 30. To be in the top 30 is like medal winners in the world,” Arif Khan said in a virtual press conference before departing for Beijing.