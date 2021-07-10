India's tour of SL deferred by 5 days, to start on July 18

COVID-19 positive cases emerged in the Sri Lanka team camp over the last two days. The first ODI will now be played on July 18 instead of July 13 and the final match of the series, the third T20I will be played on July 29, two days after the original schedule.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Saturday announced the revised itinerary of India's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, 2021," said a statement from the BCCI.

"The decision to revise the itinerary was taken on the basis of health advisory after the Sri Lankan contingent detected two COVID positive cases," it added.

"The tour comprising 3 ODIs and as many T20Is will now start from July 18th, 2021," the statement said further.