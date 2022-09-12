Indoor Rowing Championship to commence from Sep 17 at Bandipora

Bandipora: The 2nd District Indoor Rowing Championship is being held at Government Higher Secondary School Aragam Bandipora on September 17-18.
The championship is being organized by District Bandipora Rowing & Sculling Association in collaboration with District Administration Bandipora under SVEEP Action programme.
Around 250 boys and girls of all categories of the district are going to participate in the championship.
The championship is aimed to select a team for the upcoming UT level Championship to be held at Srinagar.
Indoor Rowing is a relatively new sport performed on a rowing machine (ergo), that has traditionally been used to simulate the action of watercraft rowing for the purpose of exercise or rowing training.