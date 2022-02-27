Industry-academia interface series commences at SKUAST-K

The series, ‘Success stories of Fisheries Entrepreneurs to boost young Fisheries Professionals: A step towards Blue Revolution’ was organised by the university’s Faculty of Fisheries under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.

SKUAST-K Vice Chancellor, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who was the chief guest at the inaugural function, talked about the university’s focus towards creating an ecosystem for innovation and startups.