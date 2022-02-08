Inter Block District level YSS Cup begins at Pulwama

Pulwama: The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Pulwama, Dr Sheikh Abdul Aziz today inaugurated inter block district level YSS Cup at Sports Stadium, here.

The event was organized by District Administration in collaboration with Youth Services and Sports Department Pulwama.

A large number of students across the district will take part in the games of Cricket, Volleyball, Kabaddi and Kho Kho during the course of the event.