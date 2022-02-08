Inter Block District level YSS Cup begins at Pulwama
Pulwama: The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Pulwama, Dr Sheikh Abdul Aziz today inaugurated inter block district level YSS Cup at Sports Stadium, here.
The event was organized by District Administration in collaboration with Youth Services and Sports Department Pulwama.
A large number of students across the district will take part in the games of Cricket, Volleyball, Kabaddi and Kho Kho during the course of the event.
Speaking on the occasion, the ADDC appreciated the efforts of the District Youth Services and Sports department and said that our children have enormous talent and potential which they demonstrated at national and international level competitions by winning many medals.
Keeping in view the interest of boys and girls of the district towards sports activities, the ADDC said there is a need to provide adequate and advanced infrastructure to train them at basic level.
He said Physical activity is essential to the holistic development of students which is vital to their physical, social and emotional health. The benefits of sport reach beyond the impact of physical well-being and the educational benefits of sport are extremely valuable.
Earlier, the DYSSO in his welcome address thanked the District Administration in making all sports-related events organized by the department a success.
The ADDC distributed Rs. 50,000 Cash awards to Zulfikar, Ambassador of Drug De-addiction, Sports Person and Rs. 25,000 cash award to cyclist Shahid.