Inter-College athletic championship concludes

Srinagar: The two-day Inter-college athletic championship concluded at the Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora on Tuesday.
A large number of athletes from different colleges of Kashmir participated in the championship that was organized by the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education of the University.
An equal number of male and female athletes participated in different games of the championship with enthusiasm, the IUST statement said.
The main games of the championship included short, middle and relay races, Long Jump, Shot Put, and Javeline Throw.
Government Degree College Pulwama took the lead with five gold medals, two silver medals, and two bronze medals.
GDC Tral stood second with five gold, two silver, and six bronze medals. IUST stood third with five gold, three silver, and one bronze medal.