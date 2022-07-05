Inter-College athletic championship concludes

An equal number of male and female athletes participated in different games of the championship with enthusiasm, the IUST statement said.

The main games of the championship included short, middle and relay races, Long Jump, Shot Put, and Javeline Throw.

Government Degree College Pulwama took the lead with five gold medals, two silver medals, and two bronze medals.

GDC Tral stood second with five gold, two silver, and six bronze medals. IUST stood third with five gold, three silver, and one bronze medal.