Inter-College Badminton Rolling trophy C’ship concludes

Srinagar: The third edition of Inter-college Badminton Rolling Trophy (Women) organised by Government College for Women, M A Road, Srinagar concluded on Saturday.

Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Qayyum Husain was the chief guest on the occasion.

Fifteen matches were played at the college’s Multi-Purpose Hall with 16 teams from different colleges competing for the coveted trophy.