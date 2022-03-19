Inter-College Badminton Rolling trophy C’ship concludes

Srinagar: The third edition of Inter-college Badminton Rolling Trophy (Women) organised by Government College for Women, M A Road, Srinagar concluded on Saturday.
Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Qayyum Husain was the chief guest on the occasion.
Fifteen matches were played at the college’s Multi-Purpose Hall with 16 teams from different colleges competing for the coveted trophy.
The final was played between Govt College for Women, M A Road and GDC Sumbal. The singles match was won by GCW M A Road while the doubles and mixed-doubles match was won by GDC Sumbal. With the score-line reading 2-1 in its favour, GDC Sumbal lifted the trophy.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Qayyum Husain congratulated the winning team and hailed their stamina and tactics during the match. He also appreciated the efforts of the college in organizing various sports events.
Expressing his keen interest in promoting sports activities at Cluster University, Prof. Qayyum said, “One of the first things, I did was to assign the charge of Sports Secretary Cluster University to Prof. Tariq Ashai to help organize and coordinate various sports events in the constituent colleges of the university.”
“We have been witnessing a rise in sedentary lifestyle problems even among students. By involving them in various physical activities, we can address the issue. I have been planning to set up a vibrant sports system in Cluster University which can be an added attraction for students taking admission in the constituent colleges,” Prof. Qayyum added.