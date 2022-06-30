Inter-college judo championship concludes at Kashmir University

Srinagar: The Inter-College Judo (Men/Women) Championship organised by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, University of Kashmir, concluded on Thursday.

As per the statement, 200 judokas, both men and women, from 14 colleges of the Kashmir division participated in the three-day event.

Dean Students Welfare Prof Aneesa Shafi graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest where she, along with Director DPES Prof Showkat Ahmad Shah, distributed medals among eight weight categories of both men/women.