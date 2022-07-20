Inter-department cricket tournament concludes at KU

Interacting with the student participants at the closing ceremony, Prof Nilofer said the University is determined to encourage more and more students to participate in sports events so that the varsity’s visibility at the national level sees a perceptible increase.

She complimented the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES) for organising the sports events for students, faculty and staff and hoped that a similar cricket tournament will be held for girl students of the University in near future.