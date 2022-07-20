Inter-department cricket tournament concludes at KU
Srinagar: The inter-department cricket tournament concluded at the University of Kashmir on Wednesday.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the valedictory-cum-prize distribution ceremony as chief guest.
Forty departments involving 500 students participated in the tournament whose final trophy was lifted by the varsity’s South Campus, Anantnag, while the Department of Computer Sciences (Main Campus) emerged as the runners-up.
Interacting with the student participants at the closing ceremony, Prof Nilofer said the University is determined to encourage more and more students to participate in sports events so that the varsity’s visibility at the national level sees a perceptible increase.
She complimented the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES) for organising the sports events for students, faculty and staff and hoped that a similar cricket tournament will be held for girl students of the University in near future.
The closing ceremony was attended by top University officers and academics including Dean Research Prof Irshad Nawchoo, Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, former Coordinator DPES Dr Nisar Ahmad Khan, Director South Campus Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday, Head Department of Computer Sciences Prof Zulfikar, Chief Proctor Dr Imtiyaz Ahmad and full team of officials and coaches from the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports.
The Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and Dean Research later distributed trophies and medals among the winning and runner-up teams.
Earlier, Director DPES Prof Showket Ahmad Shah presented details of the inter-department tournament and sports events in the pipeline at the Directorate, at both university and college levels.
Sajid Yousuf, Football Coach, conducted proceedings of the event.