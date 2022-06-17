Inter-department table tennis tournament concludes at KU

In the women’s category, the final match was played between the Department of Psychology and the Department of Food Technology, in which the Department of Psychology won by 2-0.

A felicitation-cum-medal ceremony was held at DPES, where its Director Prof Showkat Ahmad Shah felicitated the winners.

Congratulating the winning teams and participants, he said the Directorate will field a Table Tennis (M/W) team in the upcoming North Zone Inter-University Championship to be held later this year by the Association of Indian Universities.

The event was attended by Dr Basharat Ali Assistant Director, Harbinder Singh, Hockey Coach, Surjeet Kour Sports Assistant and Mirza Irshad of DPES.