INTER-SCHOOL BADMINTON CHAMPIONSHIP | DPS Srinagar wins 18 medals

Srinagar: The students of the Delhi Public School Srinagar have bagged 18 medals including 17 golds and one silver in the recently concluded Inter School Zonal level badminton championship organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports, Zone Amira Kadal.

The school contingent participated in the Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 levels.

Khansa, Falak, Ishreen Kour, Syed Farees, Azla Ashraf, Salman Khursheed, Mujtaba Ashiq, Issa Farooq, Khalid Khursheed, Aman Mir and Abhay Singh bagged gold medals while as Aman Mir bagged silver.