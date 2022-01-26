International player Tashi bags Ladakh government award

Srinagar: International Player from Kargil Ladakh, Tashi Tundup has been awarded by the Ladakh administration for his contribution in the sports category.

As per the statement issued here, Ladakh Taekwondo Association has thanked the UT Administration led by LG Ladakh for recognizing the achievements of Tashi Tundup who has represented India at World University Championship at Nepoli Italy, Represented Team India at Korea, won various medals at national events for the erstwhile J&K state.