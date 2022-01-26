International player Tashi bags Ladakh government award

Srinagar: International Player from Kargil Ladakh, Tashi Tundup has been awarded by the Ladakh administration for his contribution in the sports category.
As per the statement issued here, Ladakh Taekwondo Association has thanked the UT Administration led by LG Ladakh for recognizing the achievements of Tashi Tundup who has represented India at World University Championship at Nepoli Italy, Represented Team India at Korea, won various medals at national events for the erstwhile J&K state.
President Ladakh Taekwondo Association Gulzar Hussain Munshi congratulated the parents of Tashi Tundup who stood firm behind him during his journey in Taekwondo and encouraged him morally and financially at all level.
Munshi thanked the support and guidance of International coach Atul Pangotra for his valuable guidance and training to make Tashi Tundup an International player. Tashi Tundup thanked J&K taekwondo association and Ladakh taekwondo association for giving him chance to represent at various national and International Levels.
He further requested the UT administration to come up with a proper Sports Policy that will help in motivating the young upcoming sportsperson to take sports as a profession and bring laurels to Ladakh UT at the national and international level.
General Secretary Ladakh Taekwondo Association Anayat Ali Shotopa said that Taekwondo is the only Olympic Game in Ladakh which has dozens of International and Hundreds of national Players with excellent results.
He thanked CEC LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan, MP Ladakh Jamyang Namgyail and Deputy Commissioner Kargil for recommending Tashi Tundup for State Award and thanked Ravinder Dangi Secretary Sports UT Ladakh and the Committee for approving Tashi Tundup in Sports Category.