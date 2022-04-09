IPL-2022 | Australian skipper praises Kashmir pacer Rasikh Salam

Srinagar: Australian Test team skipper Pat Cummins has hailed Kashmir pacer Rasikh Salam who recently made his debut for Kolkatta Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL-2022.

The 22-year-old made his debut for the franchise on Wednesday and impressed one and all with his first over.

Rasikh bowled to the likes of Indian captain Rohit Sharma and explosive batter Ishan Kishan but gave away just 3 runs in his first over and overall gave away 18 in his three overs.