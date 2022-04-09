IPL-2022 | Australian skipper praises Kashmir pacer Rasikh Salam

Srinagar: Australian Test team skipper Pat Cummins has hailed Kashmir pacer Rasikh Salam who recently made his debut for Kolkatta Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL-2022.
The 22-year-old made his debut for the franchise on Wednesday and impressed one and all with his first over.
Rasikh bowled to the likes of Indian captain Rohit Sharma and explosive batter Ishan Kishan but gave away just 3 runs in his first over and overall gave away 18 in his three overs.
For his ability to swing the ball both ways and have variations in his arsenal Rasikh is being hailed by one and all.
Australian skipper Pat Cummins who also plays for KKR has hailed Rasikh.
"To come in to play your first match and swing the ball both ways with such confidence, hats off Rasikh," Pat Cummins was quoted as saying by KKR.
The Kulgam-born cricketer made his IPL debut back in 2019 for Mumbai Indians. However, he was later banned for two years for age-fudging. After completing his ban period, Rasikh was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 auction despite being nurtured by Mumbai Indians during his ban period.
After the match, KKR coach and New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum also termed Rasikh Incredible talent.
"Rasikh Salam is an incredible talent. The ability to swing the ball both ways is very rare and to be able to do it with pretty experienced head over his young shoulders as well," Brendon McCullum said.
KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer has also hailed Rasikh's talent.
"Rasikh playing his first game-his confidence level when I spoke to him was unbelievable. That is what I would love to see in everyone," Shreyas Iyer said.
Rasikh was 17 years old when he caught the attention of former Indian all-rounder and J&K mentor Irfan Pathan during nets in Srinagar. He was immediately fast-tracked by Pathan into J&K senior team. He impressed one and all with his ability.
Soon he was picked up by Mumbai Indians in the auction and then went on to be part of the tournament winners that season. After the IPL 2019, Rasikh was selected for India Under-19 side for the England tour. However, his age fudging case surfaced and BCCI banned him for two year period.
While everyone left him, it was again Irfan Pathan who mentored him and made sure that Rasikh remains in touch with the cricket. Pathan made it sure that Rasikh continues his training in the Mumbai Indians academy during the ban period.
Rasikh this season made comeback into domestic cricket for J&K. Though he was not picked for the senior side, he played for the Under-25 side and showed his glimpse of talent again. Soon the IPL mega auctions were held in which KKR picked him.