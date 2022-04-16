IPL 2022 | Cricket world in awe of J&K’s speedster Umran Malik

He went on to claim his straight fifth-fastest bowl of the tournament award and also was hailed by Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody as the game-changer of the match.

While everyone is praising the youngster, Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri has said that one can't take his eyes off when Umran is bowling.

"Umran Malik makes sure you don't take your eyes off the ball even when watching television. Exhilarating stuff," Ravi Shastri Tweeted.

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Rashid Latif has suggested Indian cricket team management to include Umran in team India.

“After the IPL, they will start preparing for the international matches again. We have an Asia Cup and then the World Cup. They will have to try him (Umran) out in one of them. On the bouncy pitches of Australia, he can easily take out the Asian batters, whether they're from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, or whoever India plays. Maybe the Aussies could play him,” Latif said on his official YouTube channel.