IPL 2022 | Crowds curtailed, but the spirit fizzier than ever

With the total strength of these four stadia coming to about 145,000, only 25 per cent - or around 36,000 - cricket-crazy fans are all set to clap and whistle or boo and hoot, at their favourite or not-so-favoured teams and players at these venues over the next fun-filled nine weeks of IPL-2022 schedule.

A MCA office-bearer said that considering Maharashtra -- the worst-hit in the past two years of the Covid-19 pandemic -- has just emerged into the ‘green zone’, strict Covid protocols shall be implemented at all venues hosting the events.

“There shall be random temperature checks of the visitors, face-masks will be compulsory, sanitizers available at suitable locations, crowds shall be controlled by the police and our own security, cleanliness and other hygiene measures will be enforced, etc,” said the office-bearer, requesting anonymity.