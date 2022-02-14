IPL 2022 | ‘I am excited to be part of KKR’

“I am really excited and thrilled to be part of the KKR. I am thankful to the owners and management for showing faith in me. Can’t wait to join the squad,” Rasikh said.

Rasikh after his comeback recently played for the J&K Under-25 side and performed well. However, he was still left out of the J&K Ranji Trophy side which raised many eyebrows.

During his two-year ban, Rasikh trained in Mumbai Indians academy in Mumbai and was regularly seen been part of the multiple-time IPL champions set up.

Though everyone expected Mumbai to bid for the Kashmir pacer it was Kolkatta. It has been learned that Rasikh had also undergone trials with KKR before the auction.