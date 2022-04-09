IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat CSK by 8 wickets

With their impeccable batting, SRH openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek made the 155-run chase look very easy. They stitched 89 runs for the first wicket and then Rahul Tripathy and the highest scorer of the match, Sharma guided SRH home.

This is the first win for Sunrisers Hyderabad in three matches while Chennai Super Kings are still waiting for their first win this season.

Earlier, fine bowling by SRH bowlers restricted Chennai Super Kings to a paltry score of 154/7 in 20 overs.