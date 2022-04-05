IPL 2022 | Umran Malik impresses everyone with raw pace

Srinagar: The pace sensation of J&K Umran Malik has caught everyone's attention in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with his sheer raw speed.

Umran who was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad was at his pace best on Monday in the match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Umran Malik bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2022 by clocking 152.4 kph (94.7mph) in the 14th over. In the match, he continuously bowled at a speed of 90.0 mph.

He had also bowled the fastest ball of the tournament in the previous edition of the league.