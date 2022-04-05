IPL 2022 | Umran Malik impresses everyone with raw pace

Srinagar: The pace sensation of J&K Umran Malik has caught everyone's attention in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with his sheer raw speed.
Umran who was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad was at his pace best on Monday in the match against Lucknow Super Giants.
Umran Malik bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2022 by clocking 152.4 kph (94.7mph) in the 14th over. In the match, he continuously bowled at a speed of 90.0 mph.
He had also bowled the fastest ball of the tournament in the previous edition of the league.
Despite being a bit expensive, Umran Malik has impressed one and all in the cricket circles.
Former South Africa legend and Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Dale Steyn termed Umran Malik a great asset for India.
"Everyone is excited to watch Umran Malik, he is consistently clicking near 150 kmph. He is a great prospect. He will keep learning by playing more. It's about understanding when to bowl pace and when to change," Dale Steyn said during the match.
Noted cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle who is already in awe of Umran Malik's raw talent Tweeted in praise of Umran.
"Hey, Dale Steyn can't think of anyone better than you to mentor a young kid like Umran Malik who runs in hard and bowls seriously quick. My friends in Hyderabad will volunteer many fine biryanis in return! Cheers," Harsha Bhogle Tweeted.
Former India all-rounder and J&K Cricket team mentor Irfan Pathan who is close to Umran Malik suggested Sunrisers Hyderabad use Malik during middle overs.
"Using Umran Malik in the middle overs will work for SRH in long term," Irfan Pathan Tweeted.
Earlier last week former India coach Ravi Shastri had termed Umran Malik special talent who should be in the mix for the India team.
"Umran Malik has to be in the mix for the India team. He's going to be a superstar whenever he's ready for higher levels," Ravi Shastri has said during the post-match programme.
Umran last season got a lucky break in the IPL after the COVID-19 outbreak in the Sunrisers camp. He was part of the team as a net bowler and was drafted into the main team after the unavailability of the players due to COVID.
After being included in playing eleven, Umran straight away impressed everyone with his pace. Before this year's mega auction, Sunrisers retained Umran and his Jammu teammate, Abdul Samad, in the squad for Rs 4 crore.
Umran before that had only played one T20 for the J&K team and this season made his first-class debut.