IPL franchise DC holds talent scouting camp in Srinagar

Saba Karim, a former Indian cricketer, and Shantanu Chokhani— the Delhi Capitals scouts— were in charge of the camp.

“55 players from Srinagar and several other districts from the state showcasing their skills at a unique Talent Hunt, under the watchful eyes of DC scouts, Saba Karim and Shyantanu Chokhani.” Delhi Capitals Tweeted.

“The Valley is a hub of cricketing talent, and we’re looking forward to unearthing and nurturing talent,” Another Delhi Capitals tweet reads.

Players ranging from U-16 to seniors took part in the camp and were seen trying their best to impress the scouts.