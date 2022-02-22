ISL 2021-22 | Danish Farooq scores in Bengaluru FC win

Srinagar: Kashmir football star Danish Farooq scored a crucial goal for Bengaluru FC in Indian Super League on Monday.
Bengaluru FC went on to defeat Odisha FC by 2-1 to keep their hopes of making it to the playoffs alive in the Indian Super League.
Bengaluru FC had to come from behind to defeat Odisha FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.
Nandhakumar Sekar scored the opening goal of the match in eight-minute for Odisha. Danish Farooq scored the equalizer through a beautiful header for Bengaluru FC in the 31st minute.
Cleiton Silva then made it 2-1 for Bengaluru in the 49th minute.
It was the third ISL goal for Danish Farooq after moving to the Bengaluru side from Real Kashmir earlier this season.
He has been brilliant for Bengaluru since joining them and has contributed through assists as well.