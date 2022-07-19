ISSF Shooting World Cup | Anish, Rhythm win bronze

Changwon: Teenage shooters Anish Bhanwala and Rhythm Sangwan won bronze in the 25 rapid-fire pistol mixed team event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup here on Tuesday.

The Indian duo emerged victorious 16-12 over Czech Republic's Anna Dedova and Martin Podhrasky in the bronze medal match.

This was Anish and Rhythm's second medal as a pair in the ISSF Shooting World Cup, having won the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event at the Cairo World Cup in March.