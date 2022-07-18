ISSF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP | Mairaj Khan wins historic skeet gold

Changwon: Veteran Indian shooter Mairaj Ahmed Khan Monday created history by winning the country’s first-ever ISSF World Championship gold medal in men’s skeet here.

In the 40-shot final, the 46-year-old from Uttar Pradesh shot 37 to finish ahead of Korea’s Minsu Kim (36) and Britain’s Ben Llewellin (26), who won the silver and bronze respectively.

The shooter shot 119/125 over two days of qualifying before coming through in a five-way shoot-off enroute to his maiden individual gold.

The two-time Olympian, who is the oldest member of the Indian contingent in Changwon this year, had won silver at the 2016 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro.