Ist Edition of Professional League 2021| Downtown Hero’s FC, Lonestar KFC emerge winners

Srinagar: In the ongoing Professional League Football Tournament 2021, two matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC Srinagar here today.

According to statement, the first match was played between Shaheen FC Jammu and Downtown Hero's FC.

Ifham Tariq of Downtown Hero's FC scored a goal in the 30th minute of the first half. It was 55th minute of second half that Downtown Hero's FC consolidated their lead through Kwesi Sessy who scored goal and maintained the lead till the end. Ifham Tariq of Downtown Hero's FC was declared man the match. Gautam Mazumdar, an ace footballer of Kolkatta who played for Jeroge Telegraph and Aryans Club gave away prizes.

The second match was played between Kashmir Avengers FC and Lonestar KFC (LKFC). It was in the 20th minute of the first half Lonestar KFC succeeded in converting a fine goal by Talib Gulzar . LKFC was leading by one goal at the half time.

It was in the 55th minute of the match that LKFC was awarded a penalty kick for wrong tackling inside the penalty area. Raghav of LKFC made no mistake in converting the penalty. In dying movement of the match Kashmir Avengers FC was awarded a penalty kick for foul play inside the penalty area and Kelvin of Kashmir Avenger FC converted the penalty. The club tried very hard to equalize but unfortunately could not succeed.

Thus LKFC defeated Kashmir Avengers by 2 goals to one.

The tournament is organized by J&K Football Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council