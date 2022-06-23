Jammu-XI beat Kashmir-XI by 7 wickets

Srinagar: JKCA Jammu XI beat JKCA Kashmir-XI in the final of the JKCA Under-23 final played at GGM Science College Ground Jammu on Wednesday.
In the match, the Jammu side beat the Kashmir side by seven wickets.
Earlier, batting first Kashmir side bundled out for a paltry total of 74 runs. QamranIqbal (18) and JiyaadMagrey (10) were the only two batsmen who crossed the double-figure mark. For the Jammu side, Vishal Kumar took captured five wickets while Kawalpreet took four wickets.
In reply, the Jammu side rode on a brilliant unbeaten 63 runs by MusaifAjaz to surpass the target easily, losing three wickets in the process, thus winning the match by seven wickets. MujtabaYousuf claimed two wickets for the Kashmir side.
Vishal Kumar was adjudged as the best bowler of the tournament, MusaifAjaz was declared the best batter, Kawalpreet Singh was named the best all-rounder, Shivansh Sharma was nominated the best wicketkeeper, JunaidQazi was adjudged as the most promising player of the tournament and Vanshaj Sharma got the emerging player of the tournament award.
Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu alongwith Mayor Jammu, Chander Mohan Gupta were the Chief Guests on the occasion.