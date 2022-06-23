Jammu-XI beat Kashmir-XI by 7 wickets

Srinagar: JKCA Jammu XI beat JKCA Kashmir-XI in the final of the JKCA Under-23 final played at GGM Science College Ground Jammu on Wednesday.

In the match, the Jammu side beat the Kashmir side by seven wickets.

Earlier, batting first Kashmir side bundled out for a paltry total of 74 runs. QamranIqbal (18) and JiyaadMagrey (10) were the only two batsmen who crossed the double-figure mark. For the Jammu side, Vishal Kumar took captured five wickets while Kawalpreet took four wickets.