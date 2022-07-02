Jampacked stadium during final match

Srinagar: After a long time, Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket stadium in Sonwar Srinagar witnessed a capacity crowd that thronged to the venue to watch the final of the One Day tournament between Kashmir-XI and Jammu-XI.
Fans in large numbers turned up for the match as almost all top cricketers of J&K were part of the clash.
All the available stands in the stadium got full early in the morning and when the final run was scored by the Kashmir side to seal the fate of the match, the crowd jumped into the ground to make it a classic crowd invasion.
However, there was a particular reason for the crowd invasion as the fans went crazy after IPL star Abdul Samad and International cricketer Parvez Rasool.
Fans barged in the middle of the pitch, into dressing rooms in order to take selfies with their favourite cricketers.
Abdul Samad in particular had a hard time while negotiating the uncontrolled fan requests and had to be rescued.
After a disruption, a prize distribution ceremony was held amid the crowd that was refusing to leave the field.
“I came all along from Bandipora to watch the match and wanted to take pictures with Abdul Samad. However, I couldn’t do that as everyone wanted the same thing,” said Adil from Bandipora.
Fans from all over Kashmir had come to witness the clash and it was after a long time that such an atmosphere was witnessed at SK Cricket Stadium.
“It is the first time I am witnessing such an atmosphere at SK Cricket Stadium. Normally such an atmosphere is common for football matches in Kashmir, but today it was a huge crowd for the cricket match,” said another fan Ashqiue from Pulwama.