Jampacked stadium during final match

Srinagar: After a long time, Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket stadium in Sonwar Srinagar witnessed a capacity crowd that thronged to the venue to watch the final of the One Day tournament between Kashmir-XI and Jammu-XI.

Fans in large numbers turned up for the match as almost all top cricketers of J&K were part of the clash.

All the available stands in the stadium got full early in the morning and when the final run was scored by the Kashmir side to seal the fate of the match, the crowd jumped into the ground to make it a classic crowd invasion.