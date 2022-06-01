Jashn-e-Gurez begins with cricket tournament

Srinagar: Jashn-e-Gurez, the annual Gurez festival being conducted every year to promote tourism and the unique culture of Gurez was launched today at the Green Park stadium by a senior officer of the Indian Army.

As per the statement, during the opening match of the Jashn-e-Gurez Inter village Cricket Tournament. The tournament is the first of many events being planned during Jashn-e-Gurez and has a participation of 18 teams across the valley including a team from the Indian Army and JKP.

The first match of the tournament was played between Barnoi and Chorwan villages and the second match was between the JKP and Dawar village.