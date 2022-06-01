Jashn-e-Gurez begins with cricket tournament

Srinagar: Jashn-e-Gurez, the annual Gurez festival being conducted every year to promote tourism and the unique culture of Gurez was launched today at the Green Park stadium by a senior officer of the Indian Army.
As per the statement, during the opening match of the Jashn-e-Gurez Inter village Cricket Tournament. The tournament is the first of many events being planned during Jashn-e-Gurez and has a participation of 18 teams across the valley including a team from the Indian Army and JKP.
The first match of the tournament was played between Barnoi and Chorwan villages and the second match was between the JKP and Dawar village.
The 20-day festival spread from 01 June to 20 June is being organised by the Indian Army in collaboration with the District Administration Bandipora and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department with an aim to promote Gurez as an offbeat Adventure tourism destination and increase the tourist footfall in this pristine valley thereby catalysing the socio-economic development of the locals of Gurez.
Jashn-e-Gurez will showcase a plethora of adventure, sports and cultural activities such as inter-village and inter-school sports competitions, Bike and Cycle rallies, Marathon, Treks, village games and a grand star-studded musical evening on the 15 of June.
In addition the J&K tourism department and District Administration is also planning on launching various adventure activities in Gurez such as Water sports, Zorbing and ATVs during the festival.
"This year it is anticipated that approx 50,000 tourists will flock Gurez due to the concentrated efforts of the Indian Army, Local Administration and J&K Tourism. Jashn-e-Gurez is being viewed as a ray of hope by the local youth of the valley who are proactively engaging themselves in tourism related activities and making a living out of it," the statement reads.