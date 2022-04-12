Jashn-e-Gurez to begin from April 14

Gurez: Gurez Valley in Bandipora is all set to witness record-breaking tourists this year, an official said on Tuesday.

Known for its beauty, vast forests, pastures, and green meadows with a serene environment, Gurez is emerging again as a tourist hotspot after being off the limits due to its proximity to the Line of Control, which would rattle with gunfire until February last year when armies of India and Pakistan agreed to ceasefire.