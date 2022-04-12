Jashn-e-Gurez to begin from April 14

Gurez: Gurez Valley in Bandipora is all set to witness record-breaking tourists this year, an official said on Tuesday.
Known for its beauty, vast forests, pastures, and green meadows with a serene environment, Gurez is emerging again as a tourist hotspot after being off the limits due to its proximity to the Line of Control, which would rattle with gunfire until February last year when armies of India and Pakistan agreed to ceasefire.
Since then, the valley has witnessed a heavy footfall of tourists with last year witnessing 12,000 tourist arrivals. In 2020, only 500 tourists were permitted to visit the border village fearing border shelling.
An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that Gurez valley is all set to witness record-breaking tourists this year which could play a big part in the revival of the region’s tourism industry while all the necessary arrangements are in place.
He said that the government is going to organise a major event ‘Jashn-e-Gurez’ from April 14 to 18 April during which 28 different activities including promoting destination festivals and organising dedicated trekking expeditions, Bakarwal experience, camping under the starts, pony rides, Sham-e-Wazwan bonfire, jam sessions and riverside camping, scenic drive to Tulail valley will be held there to attract tourists.
Earlier this winter, the Gurez snow cricket videos were trending on social media while it grabbed the attention of the Australian batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne who tweeted about it. KNO