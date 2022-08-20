Jashn-e-Janoob celebrated at Shopian

Srinagar: Shopian town bristled with enthusiasm and energy as it bore witness to a spectacular sports extravaganza that marked the annual South Kashmir Sports Festival - Jashn-e-Janoob 2.0.

As per the statement, the sporting event was organised by Chinar Corps at Batpora Stadium and witnessed participation from across all districts of South Kashmir.

For the first time in South Kashmir, 'Mr South Kashmir Bodybuilding Competition' was conducted.

The competition saw the best bodybuilders of South Kashmir compete against each other to earn a place in the finals, which was conducted on the final day of the event.