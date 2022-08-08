[ JASHN-E-KUPWARA ] 100 participants take part in cycle rally

Srinagar: On the first day a cycle rally cum race was organised from three different locations on the line of control i.e. Tithwal, Keran and Ringpain in Kupwara district.

As per the statement, the aim was to promote cycling and sprit of adventure. More than 100 participants included ladies’ children and elderly from Kashmir and other parts of India.

At the end of the race, the winners were given medals and cash prizes. All participants were also given participation certificates.