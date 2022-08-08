[ JASHN-E-KUPWARA ] 100 participants take part in cycle rally

Srinagar: On the first day a cycle rally cum race was organised from three different locations on the line of control i.e. Tithwal, Keran and Ringpain in Kupwara district.
As per the statement, the aim was to promote cycling and sprit of adventure. More than 100 participants included ladies’ children and elderly from Kashmir and other parts of India.
At the end of the race, the winners were given medals and cash prizes. All participants were also given participation certificates.
"To celebrate the free spirit of Kashmiriyat, Sufism and sense of rejoicement, the event included cultural programs music and poetry to showcase talent of locals and children. Music and poetry is a universal language and understood by all. Sufi songs brightened the environment and were enjoyed by the crowd," the statement reads.
The event also gave a stage to students of local schools to showcase their talent. It enhanced their confidence manifolds. A five year old girl also sang the National Anthem and her tears after the song made the crowd emotional. The girl was felicitated by DC, Kupwara, the statement said.
At the end, lucky draw was organised wherein 50 prizes were won by the locals. Activa Scooter was first prize followed by Laptop and refrigerator and many other attractive utility items to include bags, juicer mixer, watches and cycles
The event was enjoyed by the locals and they requested that such event should be organised every year as the event highlighted the local talent and gave opportunity to rejoice and relax in free and calm atmosphere of the valley.