Jasia Akhtar to play in Women’s Dhaka Premier League

Srinagar: The star women cricketer of J&K, Jasia Akhtar, is going to play for Mohammedan Sporting Club in the upcoming Dhaka Premier Division Women Cricket League in Bangladesh.
Jasia, who is currently the captain of Rajasthan's senior women’s team, has played in Women’s IPL and on several occasions came close to making it to the National team.
Born in Shopian, Jasia opted to play outside J&K and has been the most successful Kashmiri women cricketer.
In the Dhaka League, a total of 11 teams will take part. The event is going to start on May 18. Jasia has also been a part of the tournament earlier; it would be her second stint in Bangladesh.
Recently, Parvez Rasool, the only J&K cricketer to have played international cricket, was a part of the men’s leg of this tournament.