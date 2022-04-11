J&K abuzz with sports activities under My Youth My Pride initiative

Srinagar: ‘My Youth My Pride’ continues to add spark to the playfields and indoor halls across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
At the picturesque Nanil ground of Anantnag district, large number of the crowd was attracted to the sports events being held as part of this initiative. In the ongoing Spring Shield Cricket Tournament, Mattan Bluez and Shaksaz Sports registered wins against ACC Bluez and Seer Royals respectively.
At Pulwama, events in Amateur Soft Tennis and Table Tennis were held at Sports Stadium Pulwama in which 120 participants, both Boys and Girls took part enthusiastically.
In the meantime football in the ongoing Youth Football League was played at Gani Memorial Football Stadium, Srinagar between FC Ganderbal and Chanapora Football Academy.
Meanwhile in the Jammu division, a friendly tug of war match was played between a joint team composed of DDC members and Sarpanchs and Team Palli, which was won by the former after a very tough competition. Tug of War was followed by competitions in Wushu for different categories.
Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public grievances, and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh also graced the occasion and interacted with the participants at the venue.
Speaking on the occasion, Randhir Sharma Sarpanch of the village Pali who was also the chief guest on the occasion applauded the role of Sports Council in taking sports to the doorsteps of players hailing from remote areas of the union territory of J&K. He also appreciated the players for exhibiting the enthusiasm towards sports and turning in large numbers to both witness and participate in the events.