J&K abuzz with sports activities under My Youth My Pride initiative

Srinagar: ‘My Youth My Pride’ continues to add spark to the playfields and indoor halls across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

At the picturesque Nanil ground of Anantnag district, large number of the crowd was attracted to the sports events being held as part of this initiative. In the ongoing Spring Shield Cricket Tournament, Mattan Bluez and Shaksaz Sports registered wins against ACC Bluez and Seer Royals respectively.

At Pulwama, events in Amateur Soft Tennis and Table Tennis were held at Sports Stadium Pulwama in which 120 participants, both Boys and Girls took part enthusiastically.