J&K bag 17 medals in National Ski, Snowboarding Championship

Srinagar: J&K dominated the National Ski and Snowboarding championship by bagging the overall champions trophy in the event held in Auli Uttarakhand.

In the championship, J&K skiers and snowboarders won 17 medals to finish overall first. The championship was held from Febuary 7 to 9 and in it, J&K was represented by a 51 member contingent.

J&K bagged eight gold medals, three silver, and six bronze medals during the event.