J&K bag 17 medals in National Ski, Snowboarding Championship

Srinagar: J&K dominated the National Ski and Snowboarding championship by bagging the overall champions trophy in the event held in Auli Uttarakhand.
In the championship, J&K skiers and snowboarders won 17 medals to finish overall first. The championship was held from Febuary 7 to 9 and in it, J&K was represented by a 51 member contingent.
J&K bagged eight gold medals, three silver, and six bronze medals during the event.
In the J1 boy's giant slalom event, Shoaib Malik bagged a gold medal while in J1 Giant Slalom girls category, Haya Muzaffer bagged silver. In the J2 boys Giant Slalom category, Faizan Lone bagged a gold medal while Azhar Fayaz bagged bronze.
In J1 boys Slalom category, Shoaib Malik bagged a gold medal while in J2 boys Slalom category Faizan Ahmad Lone bagged a gold medal.
In the C2 boys Giant Slalom category, Mohammad Easa Anim bagged a bronze medal while in C2 girls Giant Slalom category, Haziqa bagged gold and Mariyam bagged silver.
In C1 boys Romaan ul Madina bagged gold while Syed Zain bagged the bronze medal. In the J2 girls category, Ridah Altaf bagged silver.
In Snowboarding senior category, Mehraj ud Din Khan bagged a silver medal for J&K while in the Snowboarding Slalom category Vakar Ahmad Lone bagged a gold medal and Mubashir Maqbool bagged the bronze medal.
Vaqar and Mubashir also bagged gold and bronze medals respectively in the Snowboarding Giant Slalom category.
The WGAJK President Muhammad Abbas Wani has hailed J&K players for their performance and termed it to see them dominating the National arena.