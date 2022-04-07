J&K bags 4 medals in sub-junior National Wushu championship

Srinagar: J&K wushu team bagged four medals in the Sub-Junior National wushu championship held at Noorul Islam University Kamarcoil Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu from March 25 to 31.

Hanya from District Srinagar secured a gold medal in 42kg whereas Khushnuma from Srinagar secured a Bronze medal in the 52kg category.

Pratiba Devi from Jammu secured two bronze medals in Nanquan events.