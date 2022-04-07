J&K bags 4 medals in sub-junior National Wushu championship

Srinagar: J&K wushu team bagged four medals in the Sub-Junior National wushu championship held at Noorul Islam University Kamarcoil Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu from March 25 to 31.
Hanya from District Srinagar secured a gold medal in 42kg whereas Khushnuma from Srinagar secured a Bronze medal in the 52kg category.
Pratiba Devi from Jammu secured two bronze medals in Nanquan events.
The Dronacharya Awardee and the National Chief Coach of India Kuldeep Handoo congratulated all the medalists and the coaches for their outstanding performance in the Sub-Junior National Wushu Championship at Tamil Nadu.
He also said that five players from J&K have been enrolled in the NCOE Bhopal for the preparation of the Indian wushu team for the Youth Asian Games 2022.