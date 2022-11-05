J&K Bank beat FC One to lift 2nd Positive Kashmir football title

Srinagar: J&K Bank won the second Positive Kashmir football tournament.

The event was organised by Positive Kashmir (NGO) and was the 2nd edition of the tournament.

24 teams competed in the competition, which is now one of the most competitive tournaments in the Union Territory. J&K Bank and FC One faced off in the championship match.

The contest started very quickly, the arena was crowded, and the large crowd there produced an intense atmosphere. Furqan Zargar, a stunning finisher for J&K Bank, gave his team the lead early in the first half. Following that, FC One, who was now behind, controlled the action in terms of possession and opportunities made.

FC One played very impressive football in the second half, thrilling the crowd that was behind them, but they were unable to score an equaliser despite numerous chances.

Furqan of J&K Bank was declared as Man of the match.

The event was attended by various dignitaries including Divisional Commisioner Kashmir, PK Pole, IG BSF Raja Babu, DGM Law J&k Bank Saadat Hussain, Mentor Positive Kashmir Bharat Rawat and Zahoor Mir Director HK group.

The prize ceremony was overseen by PK Pole with winners J&K Bank receiving a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and runner-ups FC One receiving a cash prize of Rs 50 thousand.

Shafqat of FC One was adjudged both, man of the series and the top scorer of the tournament for his contribution in FC One’s road to the final and Furqan of FC One was adjudged as the best goalkeeper for the performances he put in during the tournament.