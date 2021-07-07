‘J&K Bank’s dominance in football due to strong foundation laid by its academy’

Srinagar: Despite a number of professional football clubs emerging in Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K Bank Football Club continues with its supremacy in the game.

The Bank FC that came into existence in the 90s has always been a dominant force in the local football arena with top quality players at its disposal. And in recent years it has taken its dominance to another level with new professional clubs proving no match to it.

When the Bank FC started its journey it had to compete against the top teams like J&K SRTC, Food and Supplies, J&K Police and Forest FC. Lately those teams have either weakened or are on the verge of shutting down. However, their place has been taken over by the emerging professional clubs like Real Kashmir FC, Lone Star Kashmir FC, J&K PDC, AG’s Office and others.