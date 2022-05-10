‘J&K cricket has always been known for producing quality fast bowlers’

From Abdul Qayoom Bagaw to Surinder Singh Bagal, from Abid Nabi to Samiullah Beigh, from Muhammad Mudhasir to Sameer Ali, from Ram Dayal to Umar Nazir , the list goes on and on.

The current generation of J&K pacers from junior to senior level is full of pacers and the emergence of Umran Malik through his IPL 2022 heroics has shifted focus towards these youngsters.

There is now every chance that IPL and National selectors will closely monitor the performance of J&K pacers and some of them go on to play at the highest level.

Currently, Umran Malik who recently bowled second ever fastest delivery in IPL history is likely to be included in Team India and is likely going to be part of Team India in ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Everyone from former India cricketers to top International cricketers are in awe of Umran’s talent and pitch for his inclusion in the National side.