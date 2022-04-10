J&K Dragon Boat team wins bronze medal

Srinagar: J&K Dragon Boat team won the bronze medal in the 200 mtrs mixed-race event, during the 9th National Dragon Boat Championship, held at Alappuzha, Kerala.
As per the statement, the J&K team was sponsored by Khyber Industries Pvt. Ltd. and co-sponsored by J&K Youth Services & Sports, HK Cements, TCI Cements, Kashmir Mahal Resorts, Elfa International and Ehsaas International.
The medal distribution ceremony was chaired by Suraj Saji, Dy. Collector Allapuzha and attended amongst others by Surjit Singh Bajwa, Life President, Dragon Boat Federation, Thomas Joseph President, Kerala Dragon Boat Association, KS Regi Organising Secretary, Er Aamir Ali, Senior Vice President J&K Dragon Boat Association.
16 teams from different states participated in the various events, which saw cutthroat competitions and almost all teams, including J&K finished the matches with the difference in timing of hardly fractions of a second.