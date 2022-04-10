J&K Dragon Boat team wins bronze medal

Srinagar: J&K Dragon Boat team won the bronze medal in the 200 mtrs mixed-race event, during the 9th National Dragon Boat Championship, held at Alappuzha, Kerala.

As per the statement, the J&K team was sponsored by Khyber Industries Pvt. Ltd. and co-sponsored by J&K Youth Services & Sports, HK Cements, TCI Cements, Kashmir Mahal Resorts, Elfa International and Ehsaas International.