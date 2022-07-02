J&K fencers shine in Junior National Fencing Championship

Srinagar: J&K fencers wielded the sword to perfection and stole the show on the 3rd day of the ongoing 30th Junior National Fencing Championship which is in progress in Cuttack.

The Boys Sabre Team Won a Gold Medal in the ace fencer of J&K and last year’s Gold medalist, the Sabre team lived up to the expectations and clinched a Gold medal in the Sabre team category.