J&K fencers shine in Junior National Fencing Championship

Srinagar: J&K fencers wielded the sword to perfection and stole the show on the 3rd day of the ongoing 30th Junior National Fencing Championship which is in progress in Cuttack.
The Boys Sabre Team Won a Gold Medal in the ace fencer of J&K and last year’s Gold medalist, the Sabre team lived up to the expectations and clinched a Gold medal in the Sabre team category.
J&K team continued their winning streak defeating strong opponents like Gujrat, Manipur, and star-studded Haryana in Semifinals and Maharashtra in final with score 45-36 in a closely fought contest.
In men’s Epee team category, the J&K team comprising Ajay Kumar, Jasdev Singh, Sufyan, and Sohit clinched the bronze medal. The team lost to Madhya Pardesh in a close-fought contest by a margin of 45-40.
Earlier in sabre individuals girls Shriya Gupta and kirtarthi Kotwal also displayed fine skills to get better off their opponents but finally settled with Silver and Bronze medals.
Girls team comprising Shriya Gupta, Kirthirthi Kotwal, Ananya Sharma, Chavvi Sharma also won a Gold medal today, taking J&K total count to 2 Gold,1 Silver and 2 Bronze medals.