J&K Football Championship begins today

Srinagar: The first phase of the 29th J&K football championship is going to kick off at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Tuesday.
In the opening match of Phase-1, DFA Zone Rafiabad will be clashing with DFA Zone Hajin on Tuesday while in the second match during the day, DFA Kupwara will lock horns with DFA Pulwama.
On the second day, DFA Bandipora will be clashing with Pampore in the first match while in the second match DFA Baramulla is going to take on DFA Kulgam.
The third day of the event will see DFA Handwara taking on DFA Ganderbal in the first match while in the second match DFA Anantnag will clash with DFA Pattan.
The first phase of the tournament will witness matches being played between Kashmir province teams while in the second phase Jammu based teams will be participating.