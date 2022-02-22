J&K Football Championship | DFA Hajin, DFA Pulwama win matches

Srinagar: The 29th annual J&K football championship, Phase-1 kick-started at Synthetic Turf Stadium, here on Tuesday
The event was inaugurated by Divisional Sports Officer, Nuzhat Ara who was the chief guest on the occasion.
In the first match of the event, DFA Zone Hajin beat DFA Zone Rafiabad 5-0 goals while in the second match of the day, DFA Pulwama defeated DFA Kupwara by 2-1 goals.
The event is scheduled to be played in three phases with Phase-1 to witness the participation of Kashmir province district teams. The second and third phase is scheduled to be held in Jammu.
Among others present on the occasion were President JKFA, ZA Thakur, Vice-President Iftikhar Lone, DFA Srinagar President Fayaz Sofi.
The Championship is organised by J&K Football Association under the aegis of J&K Sports Council.