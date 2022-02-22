J&K Football Championship | DFA Hajin, DFA Pulwama win matches

Srinagar: The 29th annual J&K football championship, Phase-1 kick-started at Synthetic Turf Stadium, here on Tuesday

The event was inaugurated by Divisional Sports Officer, Nuzhat Ara who was the chief guest on the occasion.

In the first match of the event, DFA Zone Hajin beat DFA Zone Rafiabad 5-0 goals while in the second match of the day, DFA Pulwama defeated DFA Kupwara by 2-1 goals.