J&K Football Championship | Ganderbal, Anantnag win matches

Srinagar: In the ongoing 29th J&K Annual football championship, two matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Tuesday.
In the first match of the day, DFA Ganderbal clashed with DFA Zone Handwara. In the match, Ganderbal emerged as the winner by a 3-1 margin.
In the second match of the day, DFA Zone Pattan locked horns with DFA Anantnag. In the second half, DFA Anantnag was able to score one more goal and emerged winners by 2-1 margin.
The tournament is organised by J&K Football Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.