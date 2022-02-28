Sports
J&K football championship resumes
Srinagar: After getting halted due to snowfall, the remaining matches of J&K Football championship resumed at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Monday.
During the day, two matches were played. The first match was between DFA Bandipora and DFA Zone Pampore. In the match, DFA Bandipora defeated Zone Pampore by 4-2 goals.
The second match of the day was played between DFA Baramulla and DFA Kulgam. In the match, DFA Baramulla defeated DFA Kulgam by 3-2 goals.
JKFA Vice President Peer Sirajuddin was the chief guest on the occasion and interacted with the players.