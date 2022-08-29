J&K Police celebrate National Sports Day

Earlier, Shahid Mehraj DIG Armed, IR Range Kashmir accompanied by Suhail Munawar Mir CO JKAP-5th Bn, Sukhdev Raj CO JKAP-3rd Security Bn having additional charge of JKAP-9th Bn, Liyaqat Ali SSP APCR Kashmir and Safdar Samoon I/C CO IRP-6th Bn flagged off the Plough Run from Lalit Ghat Boulevard Road Srinagar to IGP CRPF Hqrs. Nishat and back.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADGP Armed S.J.M Gillani highlighted the history and significance of the event.

He said that National Sports Day in India is celebrated on August 29, the birth anniversary of Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. The birth anniversary day of Major Dhyan Chand was designated as India’s National Sports Day in the year 2012.

During the felicitation ceremony, the ADGP Armed presented mementoes to a number of players of J&K UT and J&K Police of International, National repute who had won medals in the International, National events and brought laurels for the country in general and J&K in particular.