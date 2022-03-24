J&K Police Martyrs Football Tournament concludes

Srinagar: J&K Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament-2021-22 organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police under its Civic Action Programme and in collaboration with J&K Football Association concluded today at Synthetic Turf Ground TRC Srinagar with JK Bank emerging as tournament champions.

As per the statement, Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony.

ADGP Armed J&K, SJM Gillani, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar SSP Srinagar, RakeshBalwal, Kashmir based Commandants of JKAP/IRP battalions, JK Football Association President Zamir Ahmad Thakur, General Secretary JKFA Prof. Shah, Nazir Ahmad Bhat, District President Srinagar Football Association Fayaz Ahmad Sofi, members of JK Sports Council and other senior civil and police officers were present on the occasion.