J&K Police Martyrs Football Tournament concludes

Srinagar: J&K Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament-2021-22 organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police under its Civic Action Programme and in collaboration with J&K Football Association concluded today at Synthetic Turf Ground TRC Srinagar with JK Bank emerging as tournament champions.
As per the statement, Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony.
ADGP Armed J&K, SJM Gillani, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar SSP Srinagar, RakeshBalwal, Kashmir based Commandants of JKAP/IRP battalions, JK Football Association President Zamir Ahmad Thakur, General Secretary JKFA Prof. Shah, Nazir Ahmad Bhat, District President Srinagar Football Association Fayaz Ahmad Sofi, members of JK Sports Council and other senior civil and police officers were present on the occasion.
DGP J&K speaking at the closing ceremony congratulated the winners/runners up teams and said that Jammu & Kashmir Police is committed to boost to the sports and other Youth Development activities in J&K.
He congratulated the ADGP Armed J&K and JK Football Association for successful conduct of the mega event. He said that it feels good that after the COVID19 waves we all are witnessing a game which is highly popular in Kashmir and gives an opportunity to all to celebrate sports.
He said last year in-between the two waves of COVID-19, J&K Police organised a number of sports events in which around 70 thousand youth participated in different sports activities across J&K.
The DGP said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police has been organising various youth oriented tournaments and added that J&K Police would provide all possible support to the youth looking forward to make their mark at bigger levels.
He appreciated the youth for taking part in the positive activities and wished all of them good luck.