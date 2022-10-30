J&K Police organise Kashmir Marathon

He said that it was a great pleasure to see that J&K Police programmes and events have gained such popularity which is not only witnessing overwhelming participation locally but also from other parts of the county.

In pedal for peace we had athletes from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and other parts of the country and in this event too, around 40 athletes from different States of the country participated.

He said that around three thousand athletes participated in today’s event which is almost double if compare to last year’s participation in a similar event.

He said around 2500 cyclists in different categories participated in the pedal for peace which was organized last month. This year’s event is unique in itself as around 90 para-athletes from different parts of the country took part in the event, he added.

He said J&K Police has been organizing a number of programmes which include Jash-e-DaL, Pedal for peace and another mega event across the UT to provide a platform for budding talent to showcase case their talent, adding that all events are witnessing an overwhelming participation of youth.