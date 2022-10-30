J&K Police organise Kashmir Marathon

Srinagar: As a part Azadi ka Amrit Mahaotsav celebration, Fit India, the Jammu and Kashmir Police organised Run “Kashmir Marathon” today. People of all walks particularly the students and youth participated in the event.
According to the statement, Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh who was the Chief Guest at the impressive prize distribution ceremony held at Police Golf Course distributed cash prizes and trophies among the winners of different events.
Speaking on the occasion DGP appreciated the ADGP armed and his team for organising the mega event successfully and started his address with the famous stanza “maiñ akelā hī chalā thā jānib-e-manzil magar, log saath aate gae aur kārvāñ bantā gayā”.
He said that it was a great pleasure to see that J&K Police programmes and events have gained such popularity which is not only witnessing overwhelming participation locally but also from other parts of the county.
In pedal for peace we had athletes from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and other parts of the country and in this event too, around 40 athletes from different States of the country participated.
He said that around three thousand athletes participated in today’s event which is almost double if compare to last year’s participation in a similar event.
He said around 2500 cyclists in different categories participated in the pedal for peace which was organized last month. This year’s event is unique in itself as around 90 para-athletes from different parts of the country took part in the event, he added.
He said J&K Police has been organizing a number of programmes which include Jash-e-DaL, Pedal for peace and another mega event across the UT to provide a platform for budding talent to showcase case their talent, adding that all events are witnessing an overwhelming participation of youth.
In his welcome address at the award ceremony, the ADGP Armed SJM Gillani welcomed the DGP J&K, members of the sports federation and association, media persons, senior officers and civilians for gracing the event. He said that JK Police besides its professional duties has been playing an important role in promoting sports across JK and added that JK police is organising various sports events every year to provide a platform to the budding youth of the UT.
He informed that JK police have started a process of recruiting 54 sports persons in JK Police as SPOs and in very near future the process would be completed. He said that this year JKP’s sports teams participated in various national and international events during which 17 individuals and teams won medals including 02 gold medals. He said that 3000 persons in wight different categories participated in today's event.
Speaking to the media, the DGP said that Jammu and Kashmir police is organising various events under different sports categories to hone the talent of the JK youth. He said that this event witnessed record participation in which people from different age groups including specially-abled kids participated.
Earlier, in the morning DIG, Armed Kashmir Shahid Mehraj flanked by other senior officers flagged off the run for various categories. Hundreds of people from all walks of life including students, youth and children had lined up at Lake View Police Golf Course on the famous Dal banks to participate in the Marathon.