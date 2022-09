Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police Department has rescheduled their Cycle Race “Pedal for Peace” - 2022 for September 23.

The race’s prize money has also been enhanced from Rs 3.86 Lakh to Rs 5.13 Lakh.

Cyclists who have registered for the race have been instructed to gather at Lalit Ghat Boulevard Road Srinagar (the location of the flag-off ceremony) at 0500 hours on September 23, 2022-Friday for scrutinising and collecting Chest Nos.