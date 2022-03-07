J&K Ski, Snowboard championship from March 10

Srinagar: Winter Games Association of J&K is going to conduct the J&K level Ski and Snowboarding championship in Gulmarg from March 10 to 14.
The championship would be held in various age groups in both male and female sections. In the event, any skier from any part of J&K having completed an advanced level skiing course can participate.
President WGAJK Muhammad Abbas Wani has said that the association has dedicated the event memory of its General Secretary Mohammad Yousuf who recently passed away.
“He was a legend and worked day and night for the development of this sport. We dedicate this event in memory of Mohammad Yousuf. His passing away is a loss for every sports lover,” said Abbas Wani.