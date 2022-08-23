J&K softball player to represent India in Asia Cup

Ayush was also part of the India camp which was conducted by the Softball Association of India.

The top teams of the Asia Cup would be qualifying for the Men’s World Cup Softball championship scheduled to be held in New Zealand from November 26 to December 4.

Waseem Raja Khan General Secretary of J&K Softball Association has congratulated Ayush Singh for selection into the Indian team and he also said a felicitation ceremony for Ayush Singh, coaches, Instructors of selected players and other senior outstanding Softball players will be arranged upon his return from Japan.